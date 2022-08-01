Kandie, Zakayo, Simiu plot Kenyan sweep in 10,000m

in Birmingham

World Half Marathon Championships silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie and Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres bronze medallist Edward Zakayo will have many things in common in their quest for glory in the 10,000 metres final here Tuesday (10:35pm, Kenyan time).

The duo have managed to overcome injuries among other challenges to make Team Kenya for the Commonwealth Games.

Kandie won the Kenyan trials on June 25, but failed to make the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, having not attained the qualifying standards.

That saw Stanley Waithaka and Daniel Mateiko, who finished third and second, respectively, during the trials get the ticket to Oregon alongside Rogers Kwemoi, who got a wild card.

Kandie and Zakayo and Daniel Simiu, who settled fourth and fifth, respectively, at the trials got the nod for the Commonwealth Games.

It’s wise to note that Waithaka went ahead to give Kenya silver in 10,000m in Oregon, hence putting pressure on the trio at the Commonwealth Games to deliver.

Kandie declared that he is fully back after the nagging right knee injury that has healed completely.

“I have done enough preparations and I now leave the rest to god. My body has been responding well to training. The painful knee is no more and I am ready to give Kenya another medal,” said Kandie, who had been out for quite a while with an injury.

Kandie made a return to settle 17th at the National Championships in April, but won the Kenya Defence Forces’ 10,000m in April setting the stage for the trials.

Kandie and Zakayo opine that only teamwork will not only deliver victory, but a possible sweep of the podium.

“My heart was in pain when watching the men’s 10,000m final in Oregon. I would have won gold easily but it happened. I am now here to win this race. We can sweep if we embrace teamwork,” said Kandie.

Zakayo and Waithaka staged a 1-2 feat at the World Under-20 Championships in 2018.

“I have gone through a lot since I won the World Under-20 5,000m title in 2018. I have battled a hip injury and among others challenges that left me stressed up,” said Zakayo.

With his partner in crime Waithaka giving Kenya silver in 10,000m at the World Championships, Zakayo says it puts him under pressure to deliver the “Club” Games victory.

Kenya that won the men’s title last in 2002 through Wilberforce Talel, will be out to end Uganda’s dominance in the race, having won the last four editions: Boniface Kiprop (2006), Moses Kipsiro (2010, 2014) and Joshua Cheptegei (2018).

With Cheptegei, who won in 2018 with a Championships Record time of 27:19.82 not in action, the Kenyans will have another Ugandan, Jacob Kiplimo, to handle.

Kiplimo, the Tokyo Olympics 10,000m bronze medallist, is fresh from claiming bronze over the same distance in Oregon.