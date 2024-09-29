Kandie leads Kenyan charge in 50th edition of Berlin Marathon

In Berlin

In commercial races like the World Major Marathon races of which the Berlin Marathon is part, individual athletes are normally under pressure to build their legacy by running good times and chasing the big prize money on offer to the top finishers.

But that might not be the case today for Kenyan athletes in the Berlin Marathon, especially the men when elite races begin at 9.50am (Kenyan time).

While all of them will be seeking to build their legacy, the brilliant performances of their compatriots, who graced the race years before them, might as well give them an extra push.

Berlin Marathon is marking 50 years since its inception in 1974, with more than 50,000 participants taking to the course. In the last three decades, Kenyan athletes have dominated the marathon since Sammy Lelei set the ball rolling in 1995.

Today, Cyprian Kotut who is the second fastest in the men’s field with a personal best time of two hours, four minutes and 34 seconds, former world half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie (2:04.48), Samwel Mailu (2:05.08), Philemon Kipchumba (2:05.35), Josphat Boit (2:05.42), Enock Onchari 2:05.47), Justus Kangogo (2:05.57), Asbel Rutto (2:07.04) and Stephen Kiprop (2:07.04) have the task of keeping Kenya’s legacy alive in the race this morning.

Kandie boasts a Personal Best time of 2:04:48 which he achieved during the Valencia Marathon in December 2023. In Berlin Mrathon, Kandie is in the first group of athletes who have been assigned pace of 61:10 for the first 21 kilometres.

Upon arriving in Berlin on Friday evening, Kandie said: “I am happy to race this year, I normally hear that Berlin is a fast course, now this is time I get to feel it myself" he said.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Kandie said he has a target for each race, including achieving what those who came before him did not.

For 2024 Daegu Marathon champion Stephen Kiprop, today’s race is an opportunity to shine. Kiprop had been struggling with an injury for close to four years before returning to his winning ways in April this year at the Daegu Marathon in South Korea where he cut the tape in 2:07:04. That time remains his personal best in the marathon.

Kiprop, too, is in the first group of the elite runners with an estimated finish time of about 2:03. Cybrian Kotut, another Kenyan who will chase glory today in the streets of Berlin, stayed hopeful of victory.

He boasts a personal best time of 2:04:47 he set at the Hamburg Marathon in 2013, beating the course record of Eliud Kipchoge that had stood from 2013.

On Berlin, Kotut, who will be in the second group of elite runners assigned a pace of 61:45 for the half marathon mark, says he is positive of boosting good results.

In the past 14 editions of the race held from 2010 onwards, Kenyan men have triumphed nine times, breaking the world record five times.

Eliud Kipchoge won the race five times, breaking the world record of 2:01:39 he set in 2018, and in 2:01:09 he set in 2022.

“I have strong faith in our athletes, I know they will put up a strong performance and continue with our legacy,” Patrick Makau, who won the 2020 Berlin Marathon and returned to set the world record of 2:38.00 in 2011, said.

Makau's words were echoed by the National Olympics Committee of Kenya’s President Paul Tergat, who was the first man to finish a marathon race in Berlin in a time 2:04: 55.

Tecla Lorupe was the first Kenyan to break a world record in Berlin during her historic win in 1999 in a time of 2:20:43.