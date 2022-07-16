Kamworor, Kiptum chase marathon glory as Cherono lands doping ban

On paper, Kenya has the pedigree to win its sixth world marathon title this evening in Oregon, United States.

The duo of three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and Barnaba Kiptum will definitely feel the weight of 50 million Kenyans as they tackle a rich field.

They will be out to reclaim the title the country lost to Ethiopians at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

It’s Lelisa Desisa, who led compatriot Mosinet Geremew in staging a 1-2 feat to wrestle the title that Geoffrey Kirui won for Kenya at 2017 London.

Kenya has been left with Kamworror and Kiptum to do the battle after the 2019 Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono was kicked out of the event by World Athletics for a doping offence on the eve of the race.

The federation’s Independent Athletics integrity Unit (AIU) said a sample collected from Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 Wada prohibited list as a metabolic modulator.

Kamworor is the most experienced in championship races compared to Kiptum who will be representing Kenya for the first time.

Kamworor, who claimed back-to-back world half marathon titles in 2014 (Copenhagen), 2016 (Cardiff) and 2018 (Valencia), will be representing the country in a championship event in marathon for the first time.

Kamworor, the 2015 Guiyang and 2017 Kampala World Cross Country Championships winner, hopes to make a strong return after a road accident in 2020 saw him miss to defend his world half marathon title and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kamworor, who won the New York City Marathon in 2017 and 2019, was hit by a motorbike during a training run and required surgery on a broken tibia.

He has also performed well on track for instance when he returned to China to hand Kenya silver in 10,000m at the 2015 Beijing World Athletics Championships, five months after winning gold in cross country in Guiyang.

King of all surfaces

In his first competitive marathon in 2012, Kamworor, who was christened “King of all surfaces” finished third in Berlin in 2:06:12, and he was a consistent presence on the podium at World Majors Marathons.

Kamworor made a return, running his personal best with a fourth place finish of 2:05:23 at Valencia Marathon last December.

Kiptum also set a personal best last year when he clocked 2:04:17 for third place at the Milan Marathon.

Once again, Kamworor and Kiptum will have the Ethiopian challenge to deal with Desisa out to defend his crown.

It’s not by fluke that Desisa managed to conquer the world after he claimed silver at the 2013 Moscow world event where Uganda’s Stephen Kiprotich won, months after claiming the 2012 London Olympics gold.

Desisa's road racing record is quite evident with victories in New York in 2018, and Boston in 2013 and 2015.

Dedisa, who has personal best 2:04:45 from 2013 Dubai Marathon, will lead a strong Ethiopian team of Tamirat Tola, Mosinet Geremew and Seifa Tura.

Geremew took silver behind Desisa at the 2019 World Championships, having finished second at that year’s London Marathon in 2:02:55, the third-fastest time in history.

Tura set his personal best of 2:04:29 last year in Milan before going on to win the Chicago Marathon in 2:06:12.

The focus too will be on home athlete Galen Rupp, who took silver in 10,000m at the 2012 London Olympic before moving to road racing to grab a surprise bronze in marathon at the 2016 Rio Olympics.