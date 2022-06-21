Kamworor eyeing good show at World Championships

Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor is optimistic that Kenya will do well at the World Athletics Championships to be held on July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Kamworor, Valencia Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono, the 2017 world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui and the 2019 Hong Kong Marathon champion Barnabas Kiptum are in the men’s marathon team for the global event.

Kamworor, who is a two-time New York Marathon champion, told Nation Sport in an interview that he had limited time to train, but he is in good shape.

After the team was unveiled last week, athletes have been training individually unlike in previous years when the team went to camp for two to three months.

In April, Kamworor finished in 18th position in the Boston Marathon race.

He said that he was still on the road to recovering from an injury he got after he was knocked down by a motorcycle in 2020.

“I intensified training after taking a break after the Boston Marathon. I didn’t perform well, I really don’t know what happened. Sometimes things happen, I think this was one of those bad days for me,” he said.