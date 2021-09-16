Gatlin, 39, not thinking of retirement yet

Justin Gatlin

Former World and Olympic 100m champion Justin Gatlin addresses journalists upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on September 16, 2021 ahead of Kip Keino Classic slated for Saturday. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gatlin, who turns 40 on February 10, next year, hinted that he intends to venture into humanitarian work mainly in the world of sports after retiring
  • Gatlin said his lowest moment was during the 2015 Beijing World Championships where he settled for silver in both 100m and 200m, losing the battle to Jamaican Usain Bolt in the two events
  • Gatling believes that Bolt’s World Records of 9.58 in 100m and 19.19 set during the 2009 World Championships will soon be shattered

Former Olympic 100m champion Justin Gatlin from the United States will decide on his future after the World Championships due July 15 to 24 in Oregon at his home country.

