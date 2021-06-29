Juniors eye U-20 places at Kasarani national trials

Emmanuel Wanyonyi in men's 400m race

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (right), from Nandi County on his way to victory during the men's 400m race at the Athletics Kenya Central Rift Region World Under-20 Championships pre-trials held at Eliud Kipchoge Training Camp in Kapsabet, Nandi County on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Another athlete on the team to watch is 1,500m specialist Winny Jemutai. She said: “The trials will be competitive. I want to make the national team.”
  • The World Under 20 Championships will be held on August 17-22 at Kasarani.

Kosirai High School student Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who is eyeing a place in Kenya’s World Under 20 team wants to emulate his role model world 800 metres record holder David Rudisha.   

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Olympics-bound Makokha glad to have chosen beach volleyball

  2. How local drivers showed resilient Kenyan spirit in Safari Rally

  3. PRIME Charles Nyende: Savour your local feat Omanyala, but know Tokyo will be premiership level 

  4. Peter Njenga: Safari Rally brought good tidings Kenya will enjoy for a long time

  5. Euro 2020 quarter-final line-up

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.