Junior athletes for high performance training in France

Top officials from Miramas Municipal Council and Miramas Athletics Club in France are in the country to seal a training partnership with Athletics Kenya (AK) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

After Kenya dispatched 11 juniors, mostly sprinters and field event athletes for training in Miramas in April this year, the two partners have agreed to have junior athletes training at the same place in January and May next year.

Unlike this year when the juniors trained in Miramas for a month, this time around, the team that will comprise 80 percent sprinters and field event athletes, will enjoy a two-month specialised with every visit next year.

Miramas Athletics technical director, Patrice Ouvrier-Buffet, disclosed that they have been working on a project that will help Kenyan juniors and possibly Team Kenya prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Ouvrier-Buffet was speaking during their tour of Riadha House, accompanied by Miramas Municipal Council sports director Teddy Althiery, Miramas Municipal Council sports councilor Nadia Ali and Mayor of Miramas collaborator Bastien Gptas.

“The Kenyan juniors camp in April this year proved a major success ahead of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships held August this year in Cali, Colombia, “said Ouvrier-Buffet, adding that more plans are in the pipeline away from just the juniors and Olympics preparations.

Ouvrier-Buffet said that they will also be glad to host more Kenyan international athletes for the Elite Indoor Track Miramas meeting on February 3 next year at Miramas Métropole Stadium.

AK president Jack Tuwei hailed the partnership saying it will go a long way in improving Kenya’s athletics standards especially in sprints and field events.

“Our juniors improved greatly when they trained in Miramas and these are partnerships that should be encouraged. We need to work on more programs that will see our senior athletes benefiting, “said Tuwei.