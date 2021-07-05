Julius Yego resigns as Team Kenya Olympics' athletics captain

Julius Yego during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It’s not the first time Yego is complaining, having done so ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and 2019 African Games.
  • “Our team captain is elected by the athletes, but Sum, who was Yego’s deputy, will act before we call for another meeting where they will elect a new captain,” said Njoga, who accused Yego of lack of leadership and indiscipline.

The 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum has replaced 2016 Olympic javelin silver medallist Julius Yego as the athletics team captain for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

