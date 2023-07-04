'YouTube Man' Julius Yego eyes new season best

The powerful figure charges on the runway, gives a shout as he hauls the javelin into the frigid air.

It is a chilly and drizzling morning at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The javelin sailed well over 75 metres.

“Well done, that is much better!” shouted veteran coach Joseph Mosonik as he keenly watched the 2015 world javelin champion, Julius Yego, go through his paces.

“Now push and aim for more of those, the technique is slowly coming through,” said Mosonik, who has guided Yego, 34, to national, continental, Commonwealth and Olympic medals.

“Technique is key. If he gets it consistently then we shall be in serious business not only at the trials but the world championships,” said Mosonik.

“Yego is doing well and on the right track.”

Mosonik predicted that his athlete will hit over 85 metres with more competition before the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“He is slowly regaining his form with no injury challenges like before. He is like that fine wine that matures with age,” said Mosonik.

“His movement on the runaway is great and he has gradually improved on his throwing technique.

“The weather isn’t fine today. It is too cold at 13 degrees centigrade, too push hard. Otherwise you risk injury,” said Yego after his morning training session ahead of the national trials for the World Athletics championships that will be held on Friday and Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Yego aka “YouTube Man”, who won his record 10th national javelin title with a throw of 81.84 metres 12 days ago at the Nyayo National Stadium, said he is fully in competition mode.

“I am just taking it easy and I hope for a new season best,” said Yego.

That throw at Nyayo was his fourth best throw in the country, with the best of 87.97m coming in 2017.

Yego, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, said he was glad to be getting back to the top following a good outing last year, where he threw 85.70m to settle for bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, to attain the qualifying standards for Budapest.

“I am happy and I thank God that I am free of injuries. For six years I had struggled with a groin injury. I now feel completely new and different. I have had good rehabilitation and good preseason training,” said Yego, who will be making his sixth appearance at the world event.

Yego, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, said his main focus was having a happy ending in Budapest with a podium place finish.

“I am pushing to have a good throw and good feeling at the national trials before Budapest and I hope to compete in one or two more events before the world championships, “said Yego, the five-time reigning African champion.

“The technique is almost fully back .”

Yego appealed for sponsorship to help him prepare adequately for the trials saying that personally funding his preparations had been tasking.

“I haven’t had a sponsor since Mizunio and Telkom (formerly Orange) left some years back,” said Yego.