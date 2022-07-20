Julius Yego banking on single big throw in Oregon

The history-making 2015 world javelin champion, Julius Yego, is praying for a golden moment to make his best throw on his first attempt at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

During his debut at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Yego got a stroke of luck when he threw 88.24 metres on his first attempt which earned him a silver medal.

But misfortune struck soon after, he sustained a groin injury and was taken off the field on a wheelchair and in tears.

The former Commonwealth Games champion watched the final on August 20, 2016 at a medical centre as Thomas Röhler from Germany hauled his fifth throw of 90.30 metres to claim victory.

As Yego, 33, takes to the runway in the Group “A” qualification Friday at 4.05am at the newly constructed Hayward Field arena, he will be seeking inspiration from that Rio Olympics moment...not from the calamity that befell him, but that single haul that delivered Kenya’s only field event medal at the Games.

“I know what it takes. I will need that big single throw and the rest will take care of itself,” said Yego, who hopes to fight his way to the final during the qualification round.

“Anything can happen in the final but it’s my dream to win the world title again,” said the reigning African champion who won the world title at the 2015 Beijing championships in an Africa Record throw of 92.72m which still stands to date.

It has been a long and winding journey for him to regain form since the 2016 Rio Games.

It took his season best of 80.62m from the Kenyan trials on June 25 to qualify for the world championships thanks to his superior world ranking.

Yego was ranked 25th in the world by the qualifying deadline of June 2, since any athlete in the top 30 got a ticket the Oregon event.

The javelin star who had not attained the qualifying standard of 85m, reckons that it won’t be an easy affair at the world championships since 47 athletes have thrown over 80m this season.

But he is hopeful of making the final in his fifth appearance at the world event.

Yego said that he feels great and healthy, having regained his strength, speed and fitness.

“I have worked on my techniques and I am good to go,” he said.

The reigning world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada has a world lead of 93.07m from Doha Diamond League on May 13.

He had earlier warmed up with a National Record of 88.96m at the same event.

Before Peters’ exploits that placed him in the fifth all-time best, dislodging Yego to sixth place, its Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch who had hauled 90.88m in the same event.

The World Championships could just curve into another nail-biting event like that in Hengelo on June 6 when Peters rallied to hit 90.75m and beat Germany’s Julian Weber (88.29m) and Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (88.70m) in round four.

Tokyo Olympics champion India’s Neeraj Chopra, who beat Peters in Turku and Kuortane this year all in Finland, is another top contender alongside the 2017 world champion and 2019 bronze medallist Johannes Vetter from Germany.