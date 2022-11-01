Njeru eyes medals at global Mountain Running event

Valsir Mountain Running World Cup champion Joyce Njeru is eyeing a podium finish at the first World Mountain & Trail Running Championships (WMTRC) set to start on Thursday in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Njeru successfully defended her World Cup title in September after amassing 412 points against her closest challenger Andrea Mayr from Austria.

She is the only woman representing Kenya at the annual global championship. World Cup winner Patrick Kipng’eno and runners-up Philemon Kiriago will carry Kenya’s hopes in the men’s category.

Njeru Monday told Nation Sport that she was ready for the first ever combined Trail World Championships and World Mountain Running Championships.

“I finished 13th in the World Mountain Running Championships in 2018 in Andorra. My target is now to improve on that to top-three,” added the army officer, who alongside Kipng’eno and Kiriago, train in Longonot in Nakuru County.

Two-time former World Mountain Running champion Lucy Murigi, Sheila Jebiwott, Philaries Kisang, George Onyancha and Timothy Kirui had also registered for the event but will miss out due to inadequate funding.

“We would have loved to take a bigger team than these three but we did not have funds. We had applied for funding at the Ministry of Sports but couldn't get it due to change of guard. We managed to mobilise some funds to send these three,” noted Athletics Kenya senior deputy president in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii.

Murigi bagged silver at the world championships in 2014 before clinching titles in 2017 and 2018. She finished the World Cup 2022 in position four behind Njeru, Mayr and Swiss national Maude Mathys respectively.

Kenya won the women's team event in 2018 World Mountain Running championships ahead of Great Britain and France with 17 points after Murigi, Viola Jelagat, Njeru and Purity Kajuju finished the individual race in position one, three, 13 and 50 respectively.

Kenya did not get a medal in the men’s category after Kirui, Geoffrey Ndung’u, Japhet Mwenda and Stephen Ndege finished 14th, 23rd, 33rd and 49th respectively.

Other countries which will compete in Thailand are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, Great Britain, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Uganda and USA.

World Mountain & Trail Running Championships replaced the previous World Championships hosted individually by the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) for mountain running and the International Association for Ultrarunners (IAU) and the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) for trails.