Joy as Vivian Chebet seals 800m semis slot

It was joy in Team Kenya camp after Vivian Chebet qualified for the 800 metres semifinal from the Repechage on Saturday at the Paris Olympic Games.

Chebet now joins compatriots, world champion Mary Moraa and national champion Lilian Odira in the semi-finals scheduled for Sunday starting at 9.35pm.

Chebet, who was leading in the fourth heat, ran out of the gas in the last few metres to settle second in 1:59.31 behind Majtie Kolberg from Germany in 1:59.08.

Her superior time was enough to put Chebet through among the next two fastest athletes after the winners in the four Repechage heats.

Chebet had finished fourth fifth in the third heat on Friday in 1:59.90 to drop to the Repechage . Repechage contest is featuring for the first time, having been introduced by World Athletics to give losers from the preliminary rounds another chance to the semi-final.

First three athletes from the six heats in the first round goes through to the semi-finals but the losers are put in four heats for the Repechage.