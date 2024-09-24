Josphat Boit: Former Berlin Marathon pacesetter going for top prize 

Josphat Boit, the man who paced Eliud Kipchoge to his first marathon world record in Berlin in 2018 will be back in the German city chasing his own ambitions on Sunday.

Boit, the reigning Chang’an Automobile Chongqing Marathon champion, will in fact be competing in Berlin as an elite entry for the second time after a his outing last year that was affected by an injury he brought to the race.

He told Nation Sport Tuesday that he had a knee injury a year ago but was in great shape this time round to challenge for a podium place and a personal best.

He finished 13th last year in a personal best time of 2:05:42. One wonders the time he will post when he is fully fit.

Boit first paced the great Kipchoge up to the 26km mark in the 2018 Berlin race as the legend went on to set a new world record of 2:01:39, lowering Dennis Kimetto’s time of 2:02:57.

Boit again paced Kipchoge in 2019 before deciding to start competing for glory himself. He debuted in 42km racing at the 2020 Rotterdam Marathon finishing sixth in 2:07:26.

In 2022, Boit raced in the Amsterdam Marathon finishing 10th in 2:06:34 before snatching a third-place finish at the Paris Marathon in 2:07:40.

That earned him a spot in the 2023 Berlin Marathon where he recorded his personal best. The Iten-based Boit heads for his sixth career marathon race confident that with the training he has done a personal best beckons.

“I just love competing in Berlin because of the flat course and the spectators along the course are amazing which is a motivation to athletes competing there because they push you to work extra hard.

“Last year I didn’t manage to post good results because I had a problem with my knee and I decided to compete with the second group and I’m happy I managed to finish. This year I believe it shall be a good race for me as I eye a better finish,” said Boit on phone.

The race which will be broadcast live by NTV.

Last year’s race was won by Kipchoge in a blistering fast time of 2:02:42 ahead of Vincent Kipkemoi who clocked 2:03:13 while Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele was third after timing 2:03:24.