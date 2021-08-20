Wambua chalks PB to storm 200m semis

Kenya's John Wambua looks on

Kenya's John Wambua looks on after completing Heat 3 of the men's 200 metres race during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Wambua put up a brave show at the home straight to finish third in personal best 21.43 for the automatic qualification in the third heat
  • The women’s 200m race was destined to be tough for Loice Morara, coming up against some of the world’s finest
  • Mboma easily won the heat in the fourth fastest qualifying time of 23.23 as compatriot Beatrice Masilingi claimed the second heat in the best overall time of 22.65

Kenya registered mixed results in 200 metres as Jonathan Wambua glided to lifetime best to reach men’s semi-finals as the World Athletics Under-20 Championships entered the third day on Friday in Nairobi.

