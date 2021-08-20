Wambua chalks PB to storm 200m semis

Kenya registered mixed results in 200 metres as Jonathan Wambua glided to lifetime best to reach men’s semi-finals as the World Athletics Under-20 Championships entered the third day on Friday in Nairobi.

Loice Morara wasn't so lucky as she fell by the wayside in the women's 200m rich field.

Wambua put up a brave show at the home straight to finish third in personal best 21.43 for the automatic qualification in the third heat. Bryan Levell won the heat in 20.90 with Uganda’s Tarsis Orogot timing 21.28 for second.

Event’s favourite Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak, ran the second best qualifying time of 20.53 to win the fourth heat as Letsile Tebogo, who is eyeing a double after winning men’s 100m, took the fifth heat in the third fastest time of 20.63.

Kenya's John Wambua (centre) leads Uganda's Tarsis Orogot (left) and Argentina's Tomas Mondino in Heat 3 of the men's 200 metres race during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike downed the best time, winning the first heat in 20.47.

“You only hope for the best running against strong opponents. I feel good to make the semi-finals. This is an indication that we can do well in the sprints," said Wambua.

The women’s 200m race was destined to be tough for Loice Morara, coming up against some of the world’s finest.

Going up against Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma from Namibia, Morara could only chalk personal best 25.17 seconds in the first heat, failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Namibia's Christine Mboma (centre) crosses the finish line to win Heat 1 of the women's 200 metres race during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mboma easily won the heat in the fourth fastest qualifying time of 23.23 as compatriot Beatrice Masilingi claimed the second heat in the best overall time of 22.65.