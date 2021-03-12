Cherono sweating to clock Olympics qualification time

Joan Cherono competes in 200m women final

Joan Cherono competes in 200m women final during Athletics Kenya Relays Series championship on March 2, 2019 at Kenya Prisons Nairobi West grounds. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cherono told Nation Sport that she will be participating in the two-day Athletics Kenya weekend meeting at Kasarani which will also serve as a mini-trial for athletes to be invited for AK trials for World Relays scheduled for March 26-27
  • She is working hard to attain the qualification mark in the 400m race and join Hellen Syombua who has already qualified for Olympics.
  • Her coach Peninah Talam has tipped Cherono to improve on her personal best and believes participating in the weekend meets will help gauge her performance

Sprinter Joan Cherono is among athletes currently in residential training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani preparing for the Tokyo Olympics Games as a way of protecting them from coronavirus which has adversely affected sports the world over. 

