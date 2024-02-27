Jess Okal crowned Africa Super Sprint Champion

Jesse Okal was crowned Super Sprint Champion in the Africa Triathlon Championship at the just concluded event held at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, last weekend.

Mohammed Bagha won bronze in the junior Triathlon Category.

Okal, the grandson of legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino, won the men's super sprint race in 41 minutes and 23 seconds.

Josett Kiarie finished fourth in the women’s elite aquathlon category, while Dubai-based Aisha Naseer and Meghan Irungu finished 14th and 15th in the triathlon elite women's category.

Kaiza Iman and Nadia Ndibo finished 5th and 7th in the Junior women’s triathlon category.

The Sharm El Sheikh event presented one of the first instalments of the 2024 World Circuit and the road to the Paris Olympic Games later in the year.

Jocelyne Nyambura, The President of the Kenya Triathlon Federation, was upbeat about Kenya's chances in Paris.

"We thank the Ministry of Sports and the Government for sponsoring the athletes to the qualifying event and the athletes produced one of the best performances in the country's history. We look forward to other upcoming events and promise to lift Kenya's flag higher," she said upon arrival.