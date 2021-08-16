Jesire hopes to write new script in junior event

Zeddy Chesire

Zeddy Jesire trains for long jump and high Jump at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In discus, Linda Kageha (37.34m) will carry Kenya’s flag against a strong field which includes authorised neutral athlete Violatta Ignatyeva who has thrown 62.54 m and Belarus’s Alina Nikitsenka with 55.84.
  • “Getting into the bubble training camp has really helped improve my performance,”  Kageha said.

Zeddy Jesire, Kenya’s sole representative in high jump, is determined to give her best when she comes up against tough opponents in the World Athletics Under 20 Championships from August 18-22 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. 

