Jepkosgei eyes World Championships after London exploits

London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei is eager to represent Kenya at next year's World Championships in Eugene, USA if selected by Athletics Kenya.

Jepkosgei, also the reigning New York Marathon champion, won her second major city marathon after timing 2 hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Azimeraw Degitu who clocked 2:17:58 while Bekere Ashete also from Ethiopia, sealed the podium in 2:18:18.

Her victory saw Kenya uphold its dominance in London since 2011, winning every year except for 2015 when Ethiopia’s Tigist Tufa won the race.

The race favourite Brigid Kosgei came in fourth place after timing 2:18:40 while Valary Jemeli (2:20:35) and Joan Chelimo (2:21:23) finished sixth and seventh respectively.

Jepkosgei, who jetted back to the country with her compatriots on Tuesday, told Nation Sport that she loves representing her country and is looking forward to the global event after good exploits in London.

“I’m happy to have won my second marathon in my career and this is because I had done good preparations. It was a tough race but I’m happy I managed to bag victory.

“The season is over and I will be looking forward to participating in one race next year and if selected for the World Championships in Eugene, USA, I will be happy to represent my country,” said Jepkosgei.

She also said that every race she has been participating in has been an inspiration and her win in her first full marathon in New York last year showed that anything is possible.

“When I competed in the race, I wanted to do well and my past performance has been an encouragement always. My career has just taken off and I hope to do better in future,” she added.

Kosgei said that she was happy with her position due to the short period between the London race and Tokyo Olympic Games where she bagged silver in the marathon race.

“The race was good though I slowed down after 21km and I’m happy with the results I got. I had few weeks to prepare because I had participated in the Olympic Games,” said Kosgei.

Vincent Kipchumba, who claimed silver for the second year in a row, said that he was happy to have made it to the podium despite stiff challenge especially from the Ethiopians.

Ethiopian Sisay Lemma shrugged off Kipchumba in the last seven kilometres to win in 2 hours, 04 minutes and 01 seconds with the Kenyan clocking 2:04:28 while Mosinet Geremew also from Ethiopia came third in 2:04:41.

Kipchumba revealed that he didn’t know Lemma would be strong to the end and when he zoomed past him, his body couldn’t react and he had to hang on to take the second position.

Evans Chebet, who was debuting in London but competing in his fourth major city marathon, said that he loved the course and would like to return next year if given a chance.