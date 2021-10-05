Jepkosgei eyes World Championships after London exploits

Joyciline Jepkosgei

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei crosses the line to win the women's race of the 2021 London Marathon in central London on October 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jepkosgei, also the reigning New York Marathon champion, won her second major city marathon after timing 2 hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds in London 
  • Jepkosgei, who jetted back to the country with her compatriots on Tuesday, told Nation Sport that she loves representing her country and is looking forward to the global event after good exploits in London
  • Kosgei said that she was happy with her position due to the short period between the London race and Tokyo Olympic Games where she bagged silver in the marathon race

London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei is eager to represent Kenya at next year's World Championships in Eugene, USA if selected by Athletics Kenya.

