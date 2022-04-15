Jepchirchir, Jepkosgei eye Boston Marathon title

As Boston Marathon marks 50 years since it allowed women to compete, reigning Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir leads a strong contingent of Kenyan women to Monday’s race.

Jepchirchir, who has a personal best time of 2 hours,17 minutes and16 seconds, will compete alongside her compatriots, London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:43) and Viola Lagat (2:22:44) who was second in New York Marathon last year.

Mary Wacera (2:25:20) and Monica Ngige (2:25:32) who finished third and fourth respectively last year, two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat (2:19:50), Purity Changwony (2:22:46) and Maurine Chepkemoi (2:20:18) will also compete.

A mouth-watering contest beckons when Jepchirchir comes face to face with Jepkosgei. The two met in the 2020 Valencia Marathon where Jepchirchir won in 2:17:16, followed by Jepkosgei in 2:18:40.

Jepchirchir has said she is well prepared for the race and is not bothered by who will compete. The soft-spoken athlete said she expects a beautiful race when she makes her debut in Boston Marathon. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Jepchirchir won the women’s marathon in 2:27:20 ahead of world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

She went ahead and won the New York Marathon title in 2:22:39 ahead of her compatriot Viola Lagat (2:22:44) while Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh sealed the podium positions in 2:22:52.

“I ended my season well and hopefully, everything should go according to plan. The line-up for Boston Marathon looks strong but I believe in my training as I seek my second title in the World Marathon Majors,” Jepchirchir, who trains in Kapsabet in Nandi County, said.

Jepchirchir also boasts two Word Half Marathon Championship titles, having won the 2016 edition in Cardiff, United Kingdom and Gdynia in Poland in 2020.

Jepkosgei, who trains in Iten in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, said that she has prepared well for the race and, although the field looks tough, she is out to do her best.

“My training went well, and it promises to be an interesting race but the most important thing is to do well. Normally the race starts past the 35th kilometre mark and that’s when you know who might win the race but for now we are just waiting to see how the race will unfold,” Jepkosgei told Nation Sport.

Boston Marathon has always been associated with a tough course, something the two world beaters said that they were ready to tackle. The two are cognisant of the fact that the competition will be tough for everyone else competing on the day.