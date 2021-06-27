Jebitok seals Olympic ticket in Germany

  • Jebitok hammered the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standard when she won her 1,500m race in four minutes and 03.46 seconds at the True Athletes Classics 2021 in Leverkusen, Germany on Saturday
  • Jebitok, the 2018 Youth Olympics 1,500m gold medallist, had finished third at the Kenyan trials the previous weekend in 4:05.54 but had not attained the qualifying standards of 4:04.20

The 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok has claimed space on Team Kenya plane to Tokyo Olympic Games. 

