Jebitok seals Olympic ticket in Germany

The 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok has claimed space on Team Kenya plane to Tokyo Olympic Games.

Jebitok hammered the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standard when she won her 1,500m race in four minutes and 03.46 seconds at the True Athletes Classics 2021 in Leverkusen, Germany on Saturday.

Jebitok, the 2018 Youth Olympics 1,500m gold medallist, had finished third at the Kenyan trials the previous weekend in 4:05.54 but had not attained the qualifying standards of 4:04.20.

Kenya had only two athletes who had attained the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard in women's 1,500m; Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich and 2019 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet. They finished in that order during the trials.

"I would like to confirm that Edinah Jebitok will be joining our Olympic team after she met the qualifying standards in the 1500m race," said Team Kenya to Tokyo Olympics General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir.

Korir said Jebitok becomes the 42nd athlete in athletics team and will be joining Chepng'etich and Chebet in what is going to be a very formidable team.