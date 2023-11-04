Jebet, Simiu reign in AK Bomet cross country meet

World Cross Country bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Ng'etich put up a sterling performance to win the senior women's 10 kilometres race in the third leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) cross country championship held at Kyogong grounds in Bomet county.

Daniel Simiu, the 2022 Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist, beat 99 athletes to emerge the winner in the senior men's 10 kilometres race.

Jebet, who won a bronze medal at the World Cross Country Championship in Bathurst, Australia in February, beat 54 other athletes to win in 31 minutes, 55.52 seconds

Cintia Chepng'eno of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) came second in 32:59.88 followed by Sandrafelis Chebet of Kenya Police who timed 33:11.97.

Jebet said the course was tough and required one to be tactful due to the muddy sections.

“After this, my focus is on the World Cross Country Championship. Last year, I was not experienced enough when I won a bronze Medal. I will be focusing on the gold medal in the upcoming championship,” Jebet said.

Despite falling in the muddy and water-logged section of the tough course, Simiu of Kenya Police picked himself up to win in 28:41.71. Edwin Bett, also of Kenya Police crossed the finish line in second position in a time of 28:45.15 while Vincent Langat of Keringet, Nakuru county clocked 28:45.63 for third place.

“I was well prepared for this, but I did not know that I would emerge as the winner. I am happy and grateful to God for the achievement,” Simiu said.

Gideon Kipng'etich from Keringet in Nakuru county won the junior men 8km race in 23:00.85 followed by Mathew Koech from Elgeyo-Marakwet county who came second in 23:07.54. Kipyegon Korir (Kericho County) completed the podium in 23:18.07.