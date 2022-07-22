Jackson edges Fraser-Pryce to win world 200m gold

Eugene, USA

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson outgunned compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on the back straight to win 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.

Jackson set a championship record of 21.45 seconds, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for a first individual world title at Hayward Field, Eugene.

Newly-crowned 100m gold medallist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81sec, with defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claiming bronze (22.02).

Shericka Jackson (centre) of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 200m Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Ezra Shaw | AFP

All eyes had been on Fraser-Pryce, sporting a long mane of dyed purple hair, in her bid for a second sprint double after having achieved the feat at the 2013 Moscow worlds.

Fast out of the blocks in lane six, Fraser-Pryce rocketed past Niger's Aminatou Seyni in no time, running a great bend to hit the back stretch neck-and-neck with Jackson, in four.

As the two Jamaicans went head-to-head, Jackson put on the afterburners and pulled away in impressive style, not giving up until she thundered through the line.

From left: Bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, gold medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, and silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrate after competing in the Women's 200m Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP

Fraser-Pryce swept through on her coattails, with Asher-Smith holding off Seyni for bronze.