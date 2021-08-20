Classy Chepkoech glides to steeplechase gold

Jackline Chepkoech destroyed the field to uphold Kenya’s dominance in women’s 3,000m steeplechase, winning the race in personal best of nine minutes and 27.40 seconds at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

Chepkoech, who bolted out early with only one lap intact, dragged along the pack with only her compatriot Faith Cherotich and Ethiopia’s Zerfe Wondemagegn taking the challenge but not for long.

Cherotich and Wondemagegn engaged in the battle for silver but it's the Ethiopian, who eventually prevailed in 9:35.22 as the Kenyan settled for bronze in 9:44.76.

Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech celebrate after winning the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Chepkoech retained the title which fellow countrywoman Celliphine Chespol won in the last two editions in 2016 Bydgoszcz and 2018 Tampere both in championship records.

That saw Kenya stay on the top of the medal standings with six medals; three gold, a silver and two two bronze.

From left: Kenya's Faith Cherotich (bronze), Ethiopia’s Zerfe Wondemagegn (silver), Jackline Chepkoech (gold) pose for a photo after the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group