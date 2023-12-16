Iten losing its allure in the face of environmental degradation

Iten, huddled in the scenic landscapes of Elgeyo-Marakwet County, has earned reputation as a premier training hub for athletes. What was once a local gem has now become a global magnet for both aspiring and elite athletes.

The small town perched on a hilly terrain is located along the road between Eldoret and Kabarnet at the junction of the road heading to Kapsowar. It hosts Elgeyo-Marakwet County headquarters.

Iten has witnessed an influx of foreign athletes who come to train in the area, drawn by its optimal training conditions.

In the last five months, approximately 400 foreign athletes converged on Iten, establishing training camps to hone their skills in a high altitude area which is 2,600m above the sea level.

The town's allure lies not only in its beautiful scenery but also its ideal training environment for athletes preparing for key international competitions and championships globally.

It has produced Olympic medalists, world champions, big city marathon winners and also given some upcoming athletes an opportunity to get contracts and eventually races abroad.

Athletes battle it out during the second edition of Iten International Marathon in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, in foggy weather, on November 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

As athletes wake up very early in the morning, unknown to them, scouts from different countries seeking to recruit new talents are often watching and following their training sessions.

Bro Colm O’Connell, an Irish coach who has lived in Iten for the last 46 years, has seen how the town has evolved. He says continued environmental degradation has led to a change in the climate of the area and the atmospheric temperatures in Iten has risen compared to when he first set foot in the town.

He says when he arrived at St Patrick’s High School Iten 46 years ago as a volunteer coach, the locals loved football even as he took time to introduce athletics at the school.

Bro Colm O’Connell, an athletics coach who has lived in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County since 1976, stands on O’Connell Street in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County on November 27, 2023. The street was named in his honour for the contributions in the county and country at large. World 800m record holder David Rudisha among other athletes.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“When I came here in July of 1976, Iten was totally different from what we see today. It was environmentally friendly and the agricultural practices were able to combine forestry, wildlife and farming. The lower area of the valley was all forested but that is not the case today because of human activities,” said Colm.

He says that when he arrived, there was limited carbon emissions and there were fewer cars on Kenyan roads and Iten was cooler, hence the establishment of training camps in the region.

He added that almost all the training sites in Kenya have a forest nearby which provides clean air which is good for anyone training or preparing for a race.

“If you visit places like Iten, Nyahururu, Kericho, Kapsabet, Kapsait and West Pokot areas, there is a forest nearby every training camp. There is a close connection with the forest because the emissions produced are absorbed by the trees and this is an attraction for an athlete because it makes them feel relaxed and get good results in the end,” he says.

Bro Colm attributes the change in weather pattern in Iten to deforestation following the increase in population and more human activities.

Bro Colm O’Connell, an athletics coach who has lived in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County since 1976, meets athletes who were training on O’Connell Street in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County on November 27, 2023. The street was named in his honour for the contributions in the county and country at large. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He has handled some of the best athletes in the world, among them Ibrahim Hussein who became the first African to win New York Marathon in 1987, Peter Rono, Janeth Jepkosgei, Edna Kiplagat, Wilson Kipketer, Mathew Birir, and Japheth Kimutai.

“As population grew, there was huge demand for food and this led to invasion of forested areas. Modernisation has made the forest an easy target and that has greatly contributed to the rising temperatures.

“The situation is still redeemable in Elgeyo-Marakwet. It’s high time everyone played his part in forest conservation because nature is unforgiving and we shall dearly pay in future if we don’t salvage the situation at the moment,” he explained.

He reckons the productivity of athletics might be affected in future as climate change affects many sectors, including sports tourism. He has urged all communities to rise up against deforestation.

Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir who started her career in Iten before crossing over to Kapsabet in Nandi County echoed similar sentiments.

Luka Kiprop is cheered on by Pastor Elizabeth Jepchirchir Kiprono at Kapteren on his way to Iten town and to victory during the second edition of Iten International Marathon in Elgeyo Marakwet County on November 12, 2023. Kiprop clocked two hours 13 minutes and 19 seconds to grab victory, with Jepchirchir saying she simply wanted to motivate the runners to victory Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

She believes the region has also been affected by the growing population as people clear forests to build houses.

“When I get a chance I normally plant trees because I’m an athlete and I know the need to conserve the environment. I even joined the community on a tree-planting drive in Kimondi Forest on the day the government had set aside for the same. I have also planted 1,000 seedlings of macadamia on my farm,” she says.

Jepchirchir confirms that the forested environment contributes to good altitude and those are perfect conditions for an athlete and her choice of training in Kapsabet and Nandi Hills has been perfect because of the forest and tea plantations.

“Families are subdividing parcels of land, but I would encourage them to also plant trees because if we cut them down and don’t replace them, it will affect the next generation,” she says.

Daniel Kibet (left), coach of Ikaika Sports in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, talks to athletes after training on September 8, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

When Jepchirchir competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the women’s marathon was moved to Sapporo, some 800km away from Tokyo due to high temperatures in the Japanese capital city.

“It took a lot of time to recover when we competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games because the temperatures were high. Climate change is real and running in hot conditions is not healthy for an athlete and that is why it is good to act now,” she added.

Jepchirchir says that if Kenya does not act to conserve the training areas, future generations will be affected and that might cost the country her position as an athletics powerhouse.

The 2008 Olympics men’s 800m champion Wilfred Bungei is of the opinion that runners need a good environment for training, but so do athletes in other sports like football.

He says that since he retired 15 years ago, he has noted a decline in training areas, and the physical environment has changed for worse.

“It shall be hard for cities to host world events because of climate change and there is a need to conserve the training areas. If I look back during our days compared to now, it is becoming hard because human activities have increased,” Bungei says.

Stanley Rono and other athletes train in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 8, 2023, in readiness for Berlin Marathon in Germany slated for September 24.







Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He said that Nyahururu used to be one of the best training areas because it was heavily forested but that is no longer the case.

“We need to identify the hot spots, that’s the best training areas and conserve them because we are going to lose them, and it shall be bad. Athletes should be on the forefront of environmental conservation,” he adds.

He notes that many competitions taking place in Europe are increasingly being staged in the evenings when temperatures have gone down.