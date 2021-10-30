It’s all systems go for StanChart Marathon

Athletics coach Elkana Ruto believes that athletes in the 42-kilometre race would have been privileged if their race had started earlier at today’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

He was responding to the organising committee’s race schedule for today’s races.

The 21km wheelchair race will set the ball rolling with a 6:50am start time.

Participants in the half marathon will take off 10 minutes later and the organisers expect to crown its winner a few minutes after the 10km race starts at 8:00am. The full marathon will start at 7:15am and, the corporate relay for the same distance will begin at 7:30 am.

“Nairobi is experiencing sunny intervals in the morning and, athletes in the 42km would have preferred to start the race in cooler conditions,” coach Ruto argued.

However, he noted that he does not see the start time affecting his athletes.

"My athletes have been training at 10 am so, running at 7am will not have an impact on their performance.”

Ruto, who has 15 athletes in Sunday’s races including the favourite in the women’s 42km race, Chemutai Rionotukei, also explained what he thought informed the decisions that led to the set start times.

“Screening of athletes and ensuring adherence to Covid safety protocols take time to conclude.

“Starting the races earlier would mean having participants arrive at the venue much earlier. “That could not have been possible for some and, perhaps the organisers factored that in when setting the start times.”

The chairman of the Organising Committee, Peter Gitau lauded their collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Sports, Athletics Kenya and running clubs to introduce a hybrid marathon that has both physical and virtual runs.

Gitau affirmed their commitment to ensuring adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. “We assure all participants that every care has been put in place to ensure their safety and comfort,” he said.

To participate in the marathon, athletes will have to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or produce evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before the run, StanChart advised in a press release.

Participants in the physical marathon should send their Covid-19 test results, vaccination certificates, or confirmation SMSes to the event organisers [email protected] for approvals.

There will also be screening before the race and, possession of a Covid-19 compliance band will grant a participant entry to the marathon venue.

These safety measures will also apply to accredited journalists and other service providers who need access to the marathon venue.

Moreover, everyone will be required to wear a facemask throughout the event.