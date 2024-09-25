Isaiah Kosgei: Racing to empower lives and breaking world records

Isaiah Kosgei is preparing to run in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, driven by two ambitions: breaking the world record in the M50 category and raising funds for underprivileged children in Kenya through his Kosgei Walpole Foundation.

Ahead of his 50th birthday on Sunday, Kosgei’s goal is to clock an impressive time of two hours and 16 minutes, surpassing the current M50 world record of 2:19:29, held by South Africa’s Titus Mamabolo. M50 category consists of male athletes between 50-55 years.

Kosgei, who has completed over 35 marathons and an ultra-marathon, is competing in Berlin to expand his foundation’s scholarship programme, which currently supports 34 children. He aims to increase that number to 50. His foundation focuses on providing educational scholarships to needy children from rural areas, giving them the chance for a brighter future.

“As a foundation, we are currently supporting 34 children in primary and secondary schools,” Kosgei explained. “Our goal is to give children from humble backgrounds an opportunity for a brighter future through education.”

Kosgei’s journey from a young athlete to a philanthropist and world-class runner began in 1991 when financial constraints prevented him from continuing his education after Standard eight at Mogoiywet Primary School in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Instead, he attended Kitale National Polytechnic, where he discovered his running talent. In 1995, Kosgei began training seriously, moving to Iten, the heart of Kenyan running, to compete in local races. His talent soon took him to international competitions, and in 1999, he competed in France.

He shifted his focus to marathon running in 2003, and in 2004, he competed in the Standard Chartered Marathon and later finished third at the Tiberias Marathon in Israel. That success opened doors to numerous races across the globe.

Despite his achievements as an athlete, Kosgei never forgot the importance of education. After 12 years of focusing on running, in 2012, at the age of 37 and already a father of three, he made the bold decision to return to school and enrolled in Form One at St Paul’s Makongi High School in Uasin Gishu County.

His decision surprised many, but his determination to learn and improve himself never wavered.

“People wondered why I enrolled,” he recalled. “But the teachers were supportive. I had to follow the rules like everyone else, and they were impressed with my dedication.”

While in Form Three in 2014, Kosgei’s focus turned to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Realising the challenges many faced, he asked himself who would represent them and ensure they had access to the basic education that could transform their lives. That question led to the founding of his Early Childhood Development Centre (ECDC), through which he began scouting for children in need and finding sponsors to support their education.

“I wanted to change the narrative by scouting children from poor backgrounds and enrolling them in private schools,” Kosgei said. “It was possible because I was already a director of my Early Childhood Development Centre while in Form Two. We started with two children, and today we are supporting 34.”

Kosgei’s educational journey continued beyond high school. In 2016, after completing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, he joined the Aberdeen Running and Movement School in Scotland, where he studied to become a sports physiotherapist. Today, he runs a physiotherapy practice in Iten, helping athletes recover and train effectively.

Kosgei’s commitment to giving back extends beyond scholarships. In 2020, he ran a virtual marathon to raise funds for Kapngetuny High School, helping build two classrooms.

In 2021, he celebrated his birthday by running a 60km marathon from Iten to St Paul’s Makongi High School, using the funds to build science laboratories for Physics, Biology, and Chemistry.

Last year, he ran to raise awareness about climate change, planting 11,800 tree seedlings in schools, hospitals, and public institutions.

After the Berlin Marathon, Kosgei plans to compete in the New York Marathon in November, continuing his efforts to raise funds for education. Confident in his training and preparation, Kosgei believes his performance in Berlin will not only be personally fulfilling, but also make a significant difference in the lives of children.

“I’m confident I will run a good race,” he said. “When I cross the line, I will have made a difference in the lives of 50 plus children who need education.”