Isaiah Kiplagat Ndalat Gaa cross country postponed

The much-awaited Isaiah Kiplagat Ndalat Gaa Cross County Championships that was to take place at Ndalat, Nandi County this Saturday has been postponed indefinitely.

The cross country meet has not been held over the past two years because of Covid pandemic.

The race normally marks the start of the athletics season. Athletics Kenya (AK) Central Rift chairman Abraham Mutai said the postponement was due to sponsorship issues.

“We had to postpone the race due to sponsorship issues and we shall be announcing a new date once we are ready and the prize money is available. It is always good to pay athletes on time especially on the local races,” said Mutai.

He urged athletes to switch their focus to the AK series which will start on October 15.

Athletes will also be looking forward to the second edition of the World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 4, 2023.