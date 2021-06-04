Interrnational line up for Eldoret Marathon

Sunday's Eldoret City Marathon will feature 838 athletes from 10 nations.

Some 570 men and 161 women have registered for the 42km race that has a juicy prize money of Sh3.5 million shillings for each category of winners.

The 5km fun race has attracted 107 athletes from individual and corporate entries.

The race, which is returning after two postponements because of coronavirus pandemic has a truly international field.

Athletes from Argentina, Austria, Poland, Russia, South Sudan, Taiwan, USA, Uganda and United Kingdom will all be looking for a feel of the home of distance running, competing against renown Kenyans.

Most of the roads in Eldoret will be closed from 6am. The race starts at 7am.

According to race director Moses Tanui, the number of athletes entered in the race had increased compared to previous editions because of the few events on offer due to Covid-19.

“We have registered a good number of entries. The athletes have been in the cold and have been looking forward to racing. They welcome the chance to run in the Eldoret marathon,” said the two-time Boston Marathon champion

He added: “Upcoming athletes who are doing well and have never had an opportunity to get a manager can demonstrate their worth by running well on Sunday,” added Tanui.

A running couple from Nyamira County Declerk and Doris Omari will be looking to conquer the Eldoret streets.

Declerk said they had trained well and were ready to face top runners in the race.

He, however, last raced competitively in the Rwanda Marathon in 2018 before an injury ended his season.

“The whole of 2019 I was out of competition due to an injury but I’m happy that I managed to get well and I am raring to go,” he said.

Doris was sixth in the Kisumu Marathon. In 2018, she finished second in the Kilimanjaro Marathon.

“I have done good training and ready to compete. Everyone is eyeing the big prize,” said Doris.

Their neighbour Damaris Kemunto will be making her second appearance in the Eldoret marathon.