Interrnational line up for Eldoret Marathon

Doris and Declerk Omari train together at Kapseret for Eldoret City Marathon

From left: Doris Bochaberi Omari, Damaris Kemunto Areba and Bochaberi’s husband Declerk Omari, who normally train in Nyamira County, go through their paces at Kapseret in Uasin Gishu County on June 03, 2021 ahead of Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County set for June 06, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some 570 men and 161 women have registered for the 42km race that has a juicy prize money of  Sh3.5 million shillings for each category of winners
  • Athletes from Argentina, Austria, Poland, Russia, South Sudan, Taiwan, USA, Uganda and United Kingdom will all be looking for a feel of the home of distance running
  • A running couple from Nyamira County Declerk and Doris Omari will be looking to conquer the Eldoret streets

Sunday's Eldoret City Marathon will feature 838 athletes from 10 nations.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.