Interpol to help catch athlete Damaris Mutua’s killer

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has roped in Interpol and the Foreign Affairs ministry to trace and arrest a fugitive linked to the death of Bahraini athlete of Kenyan descent Damaris Muthee Mutua.

The decomposing body of Mutua, 28, was on Tuesday discovered in a rental house in Lilies estate, Iten, with preliminary investigation pointing to strangulation.

The DCI in Iten, led by detective Andalo Munga, said police are treating Mutua’s Ethiopian lover, who is also an athlete identified as Eskanda Hailemariam, and who goes by the name Koki Fai on social media, as the prime suspect in her murder. He is believed to have fled to Ethiopia after killing the athlete.

“We shall use all available legal means to ensure the fugitive suspect is arrested and extradited to Kenya for questioning and subsequent arraignment in court. We have reasons to believe the suspect is responsible for the heinous crime,” he said.

Mr Hailemariam was the last person seen with Mutua, and he even called one of his friends -- once he was out of the country -- to say that he had killed Mutua, said Mr Munga.

“Ms Mutua, who is a long distance runner, was last seen in the company of her boyfriend before he disappeared and her body to be discovered days later fully covered with a blanket and Mr Hailemariam’s house locked from outside. At the moment, we are combing all crucial information for leads into the murder,” said Mr Munga.

The killing, coming just seven months after former world record holder and two-time world championship bronze medallist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her Iten home, has ignited concerns on the safety of athletes while in their training camps at the sporting town.

Strained relationship

Local leaders joined the athletics fraternity in condemning the killing of the budding sportswoman who was described as humble and with a promising career.

Mr Brian Bartai, the suspect’s landlord, claimed that the couple had a strained relationship due to money, and that might have led to Mutua’s death.

“He used to invite me to his house and he was my friend. At times we would dine together. But a few days ago, he complained that he no longer trusts the lady because of money,” said Mr Bartai.

Some of Mutua’s childhood friends said she was a straightforward and hardworking person.

“I knew her from our childhood and school days in Machakos. She was very hardworking, diligent and obedient, and I even hosted her while we were starting our athletics careers in Machakos before we moved to Kapsabet and Iten towns after running for Bahrain,” said Ms Hellen Nzembi, her friend who is also a runner.

Another athlete, Ms Christine Kambua, said she spoke with Mutua last week and she had set her sights on the half marathon.

“It is sad that her promising life has been brutally cut short,” she said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said it was unfortunate that gender based violence had once again reared its ugly head, with the loss of another female athlete suspected to have been killed by her boyfriend.

“This comes months after another athlete, Ms Tirop, was killed, allegedly by her husband, who is currently facing trial. This latest killing has exposed a serious problem within the athletics fraternity that needs stern action,” noted the governor in a statement.

He said following Tirop’s death, his administration partnered with UNFPA and for sensitisation meetings with athletes and their coaches in Iten against gender based violence, which culminated in a marathon in Iten in honour of Tirop.

“We hoped this would deter any other violence or murder, but the latest incident has taken us back to the drawing board and reports that the suspected murderer left the country are both hurting and annoying,” he said.

The governor called on security agencies to initiate fast investigations and track down the killers, and work closely with Interpol to bring them back into the country to face justice.