Blow for Team Kenya as injury locks medal prospect out of Worlds

A groin injury has forced the world 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka to withdraw from the national trials for the World Athletics Championships starting on Friday in Nairobi.

Waithaka, the 2018 world under-20 5,000m silver medallist, said he sustained the injury on his right leg during speed work training last week in Nyahururu.

“My hope was to finally win Kenya this title after I fell short last year to settle for silver,” said the disappointed Waithaka in a telephone interview.

“All has been well until last week...it’s so disappointing and heartbreaking to sustain an injury when it’s only a few weeks away from the world event,” said Waithaka. “I am in Nairobi right now with the doctor, who is trying to assess the extent of the injury.”

The 23-year-old Japan-based Waithaka promised to be back stronger and healthier for next year’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I take this opportunity to wish those who will be taking part in the trials the best of luck and I know Kenya will produce the right people to bring back the title home,” said Waithaka.

Waithaka’s withdrawal is a big blow to Kenya as the youngster was touted as one of the strong contenders for the world title.

Waithaka lost to Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei during the World Championships last year in Oregon, United States, clocking 27:27.90 against 27:27.43 as another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo claimed bronze in 27:27.97.

Charles Kamathi was the last Kenyan to win the world 10,000m title at the 2001 Edmonton World Athletics Championships where he crushed the Ethiopian challenge of Assefa Mezgebu and legendary Haile Gebrselassie.

With Waithaka not in the equation, the men's 10,000m battle that will open the trials on Friday at 11am will now be an open affair.

However, the world half marathon silver medalist Kibiwott Kandie and Kip Keino Classic 10,000m champion Daniel Simiu, who is also the Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist, are among the top contenders.

Kandie won the national trials for World Championships and Commonwealth Games last year in 27:33.57 but had not attained the qualifying standards for the Oregon world event.

That left Kandie with no option but to settle for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he claimed bronze, behind Simiu as Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo reigned supreme.

While Kandie won the national 10,000m title, days after winning a double (5,000m and 10,000m) at the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships, Simiu went for the 5,000m crown at the Kenya Police Service Athletics Championships and the National Athletics Championships a fortnight ago.

After avoiding each other in the national event, there will be nowhere to hide for Simiu and Kandie as they face-off on Friday.

Others in the race are world 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop and Nicholas Kimeli.

While Krop settled for silver at the world event in Oregon, Kimeli, who had finished eighth in 5,000m at the 2019 World Championships, came seventh in the race won by Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen.