Impressive Omanyala sets another record

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m race during the Kip Keino Classic Gold Tour at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala later dashed to a personal best of 20.50 seconds when he finished second in men's 200m, beating his previous best of 20.90 set on March 4, 2020.
  • The 200m National Record stands at 20.15 and is held by Calvin Nkanata set in 2015.
  • Yupun Abeykoon from Sri Lanka won the race in a Meet Record time of 20.37.

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala set a new Meet Record when he blasted to victory in the men's 100m at the International Castiglione Athletics Meeting at Stadio Zecchini in Groseto, Italy on Sunday night.

Omanyala, the Kip Keino Classic men's 100m winner, crossed the line in 10.11 seconds, beating Ivorian Arthur Cisse, who came second  in 10.14. Home athlete Fostine Desalu settled third in 10.33.

Omanyala later dashed to a personal best of 20.50 seconds when he finished second in men's 200m, beating his previous best of 20.90 set on March 4, 2020.

Related

The 200m National Record stands at 20.15 and is held by Calvin Nkanata set in 2015.
Yupun Abeykoon from Sri Lanka won the race in a Meet Record time of 20.37.

Omanyala won the Kip Keino Classic in a World Lead time of 9.85 on May 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The meet in Italy was a World Athletics Continental Challenger event.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.