Impressive Omanyala sets another record

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala set a new Meet Record when he blasted to victory in the men's 100m at the International Castiglione Athletics Meeting at Stadio Zecchini in Groseto, Italy on Sunday night.

Omanyala, the Kip Keino Classic men's 100m winner, crossed the line in 10.11 seconds, beating Ivorian Arthur Cisse, who came second in 10.14. Home athlete Fostine Desalu settled third in 10.33.

Omanyala later dashed to a personal best of 20.50 seconds when he finished second in men's 200m, beating his previous best of 20.90 set on March 4, 2020.

The 200m National Record stands at 20.15 and is held by Calvin Nkanata set in 2015.

Yupun Abeykoon from Sri Lanka won the race in a Meet Record time of 20.37.

Omanyala won the Kip Keino Classic in a World Lead time of 9.85 on May 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.