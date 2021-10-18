Tirop's husband to spend 20 days in police custody

Agnes Tirop

Agnes Tirop, whose lifeless body was found in the bedroom of her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet county, on Wednesday.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Titus Ominde

  • Rotich, who allegedly murdered Tirop on Wednesday last week, was on Monday arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Kutwa
  • Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Kutwa who presided over the matter ordered the suspect to be remanded at Eldoret Central police station for 20 days to pave way for more investigations into the killing of the slain international runner
  • Senior Director of Public Prosecution Judith Ayuma told the court that police detectives are yet to complete investigations with a view of apprehending more suspects linked to the murder of the slain runner


An Iten Court has directed detectives to detain Ibrahim Rotich, the prime suspect in the brutal killing Olympic runner Agnes Tirop for 20 days pending investigations into the murder.

