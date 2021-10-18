Tirop's husband to spend 20 days in police custody

An Iten Court has directed detectives to detain Ibrahim Rotich, the prime suspect in the brutal killing Olympic runner Agnes Tirop for 20 days pending investigations into the murder.

Rotich, who allegedly murdered Tirop on Wednesday last week, was on Monday arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Kutwa.

He appeared in court at 9:30am under tight security with an escort of more than 10 armed police officers.

There was drama outside the court premises as members of the pubic threatened to storm the premises to have a glimpse of the suspect after word went round that he had been brought to take plea for murder charge.

Police officers backed by private security guards manning the court gate were forced to secure the premises and allowed only the media, court workers, lawyers and those with matters in the court to access the premises.

Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Kutwa who presided over the matter ordered the suspect to be remanded at Eldoret Central police station for 20 days to pave way for more investigations into the killing of the slain international runner.

The Magistrate further directed that Ibrahim be taken for mental assessment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

“Since this is a matter revolving around murder case, I do direct that it be mentioned at Eldoret High Court on 9th November for further directions.”

This was after Senior Director of Public Prosecution Judith Ayuma told the court that police detectives are yet to complete investigations with a view of apprehending more suspects linked to the murder of the slain runner.

“Your honour, I plead for more time because directorate of criminal investigations officers are yet to go round the country to carry out probe with a view to apprehend more suspects connected to the killing of the slain runner before being charged for murder,” she said.

The slain runner’s lover was arrested in Changamwe area Mombasa County while trying to flee the country, according authorities.

According to police Rotich was arrested just before 9pm on Thursday after crashing his vehicle into a truck in a car chase with police and escaping a first attempt by officers to apprehend him about 460 kilometers (285 miles) from Mombasa.

Tirop, a two-time world championship bronze medalist, was found stabbed to death at her home in Iten town, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The 25-year-old Tirop's body was found in a pool of blood with stab wounds in the neck and abdomen.

Rotich was immediately identified as the prime suspect and police said he went on the run after making a tearful phone call to his family confessing he had done something terrible.

Rotich was arrested alongside another man he was traveling with and had Tirop's cell phone with him.

The deceased was a rising star in Kenya after winning the 2015 world cross-country title at the age of 19, the second youngest athlete ever to win that event.

She also claimed bronze medals in the 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, she broke the world record for the women-only 10-kilometre road race.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was one of many who expressed outrage at her killing. The Head of State, who eulogised Tirop as a “Kenyan hero” ordered police to find her killer.