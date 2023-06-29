I want to be on the podium as a winner, champ Misoi warns

The winner of the inaugural Nairobi City Marathon Brimin Misoi, was warned he will be back on the streets of the Kenyan capital to fight for his title.

The second edition of the marathon, the richest in Africa in terms of winners’ prize money, will be held on Sunday and majorly run on the Nairobi Expressway.

In an interview with Nation Sport on Thursday, Misoi, who trains in Kaptarakwa in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said he was in excellent shape after good high altitude training and he was confident of retaining his title.

“I’m glad that the race was postponed which gave me more time to train and I am not ready to hit the Nairobi roads,” he said.

The Nairobi Marathon was initially scheduled to be held on May 14.

He participated in the Tokyo Marathon on March 5, finishing 13 in a time of 2 hours 07 minutes and 36 seconds.

He thus has had an extra one month to prepare for the Nairobi race.

“Competing in Kenya is a tough affair but I believe in my training and trust in my abilities. I just want to be on the podium as a winner on Sunday,” Misoi threw out the gauntlet to his rivals.

The soft-spoken athlete said that he has been putting in big mileage of up to 210km per week in the closing stages of his preparations to ensure he was in top shape for the 42km showdown on Sunday.

You cannot fault Misoi, 35, for being confident.

His preparations for last year’s race were anything but apt.

As part of his calendar last year he first competed in the Eldoret City Marathon in April but dropped out at the 40km mark while mixing it up with the leading pack.

“I suddenly felt ill and my legs just felt heavy,” he said.

He then entered the Nairobi City Marathon that was held a month later where he demolished the field to solo to victory from the 34km mark in a time of 2:08:30.

The win launched him to greater things.

Misoi went on to triumph at the Frankfurt Marathon in Germany in a personal best time of 2:06:11.

“I know the roads in Nairobi having also ran in the Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon in 2021.” He finished eighth in that race though he claims he ran with an injury he picked during the competition.

Interestingly, Misoi has been training with a group of about 20 athletes without a coach. He said that they just follow the programme from the last coach they had.

“Yes I follow the same programme. I just have to be focused and disciplined at all times and that’s the only way you will be able to succeed in this career,” he added.

Over 66 elite runners have registered for the 42km, 21km and 10km races.

The winner’s cash prize in the men’s and women’s 42km races will walk away with Sh3.5million each.