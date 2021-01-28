Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Prime

How coach Kimaiyo pushed Rosa to build Kapsait camp that nurtured Kosgei

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • And then came Brigid Kosgei.
  • “Brigid joined the camp around 2013-15,” recalls Kimaiyo.
  • “I used to see her training with her husband (Mathew Kosgei) and asked if she could join our camp. I asked her husband to bring her to the camp because I saw she was talented.”

Thirty years ago, silver-haired Italian Gabriele Rosa opened his first training camp in Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Solskjaer hails 'brilliant' Fernandes' impact on Man Utd

  2. Up to 30,000 fans allowed into Australian Open

  3. George, Leonard return as Clippers dominate Magic

  4. Tuchel 'convinced' struggling Werner can shine at Chelsea

  5. PRIME How Kimaiyo keeps athletes on toes with unpredictable training sessions

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.