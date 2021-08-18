How innovation has made television coverage lively

Charl Kamffer

Charl Kamffer captures the action at Kasarani with his 48kg Gigawave camera on August 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The Gigawave camera he operates weighs 48kg. There is cutting edge media equipment shipped to Nairobi by providers like Seiko and Deltatre.
  • The Seiko team has laid 5km of cabling around Kasarani in-field to capture and record data of every event in real time.

Bio-secure bubbles and social distancing have robbed sporting events of the traditional human face.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.