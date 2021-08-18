How innovation has made television coverage lively

Bio-secure bubbles and social distancing have robbed sporting events of the traditional human face.

Television coverage has taken over and is making events such as the World Athletics Under-20 Championships lively through innovative ways.

Until the efficacy of vaccination was proven, it appeared hard to know the most effective direction sports like athletics would take, but World Athletics have come up with innovative ideas.

The television production house for the World Under-20 Championships came up with practical ways of recreating human chants, especially in throws and sprints, with hushed pre-recorded cheers since Covid-19 robbed stadiums of spectators.

Athletics is gradually coming out of the Covid-induced slumber here at the Nairobi event soon after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that ended recently.

The TV production is spot on. Professionals like Charl Kamffer from South Africa are now back on the road again.

At 120kg, the burly cameraman is operating a Gigawave camera which livestreams images of athletes as they are introduced before the start of races like sprints that are beamed on the giant outfield TV monitors and fed to live broadcast channels.

The Gigawave camera he operates weighs 48kg. There is cutting edge media equipment shipped to Nairobi by providers like Seiko and Deltatre.