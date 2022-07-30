How Githae fulfilled father’s prophecy in Commonwealth Games

He tried to force back the rivulets of tears flowing from his eyes but in vain.

Kenyans would have loved gold but for the emotional Michael Githae, the bronze he collected in the men's marathon on his debut for Kenya at a major championship race on Saturday was just fine.

Kenya's Michael Githae celebrates with the Kenyan flag after finishing third in the men's marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

The tearful Githae dedicated the medal to his late father Joseph Githae whom he described as his pillar in athletics.

The senior Githae passed away in January this year.

“I wish my father was alive to witness these beautiful moments. But I know he is happy wherever he is. I am sure he cheered me all the way to the finish line,” said Githae, who arrived in Birmingham on the eve of the race.

Githae recalled that his father once predicted that he would one day represent Kenya while giving him all the support he needed in athletics.

“This bronze is for my late father, who always followed my every race and my family who gave me support,” explained Githae. “My wife, daughter Bakita and son Eusebia have always been there for me.”

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei congratulating Michael Githae after he delivered bronze medal in men's marathon at the Commonwealth Games on July 30, 2022 in Birmingham. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Githae said that at the age of 27, he never thought he would ever represent Kenya but after claiming bronze he now wants to compete for a place in Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships next year and 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Githae said that even after he was put on the reserve list for the Commonwealth Games, he never lost hope as he continued training in Nyahururu alongside James Rungaru and Dennis Tumuti under coach Francis Kamau.

“My other coach from my base in Japan Fujiwara Agata gave me good programmes that I religiously followed,” said Githae, who came in the team to replace Philemon Kacheran, sanctioned for doping.

“These are moments I feel proud to be a Kenyan. I felt out of this world when I finally joined the team. My target and hope was to win gold but I am happy to win this medal for myself, Kenyans and my family,” said Githae.

Kenya's Michael Mugo Githae (right) Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu (left), and Uganda's Victor Kiplangat lead the field in the men's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

He wished compatriot Eric Kiprono Kiptanui had competed.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) entered Eric Kiplagat Sang instead of Eric Kiprono Kiptanui and efforts to have the entry ratified failed after an appeal was lodged late.

“We had agreed on team work but things didn’t work after Eric failed to make it to the starting line. It really broke our hearts and the team management needed to sort out some of these things early. It shouldn’t happen at that stage,” said Githae.

Victory once again proved elusive for Kenya as Githae claimed bronze in the men's marathon at the Commonwealth Games.

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat, broke away from Tanzanian Felix Simbu with 10km to go to give his country its maiden victory in the men’s marathon in two hours, 10 minutes and 55 seconds at the “Club” Games.

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat runs with a Ugandan national flag as he competes in the men's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

Simbu settled for silver in 2:12:29 as Githae went for bronze in 2:13:16.

It was Kenya’s first medal at the games.

Githae and compatriot Jonathan Korir had stayed with the leading pack of six until the 30km before Kiplangat and Simbu dropped them.

Liam Adama from Australia, who hit the front early to go through 5 kilometres in 15 minutes and 42 seconds as the pack of Githae, Simbu, Kiplangat and another Tanzanian Athumani Misai gave chase.

Adams and the pack of six hit the 20km in 1:01:08 with the Australian occasionally teasing his rivals with some accelerations.

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat (right) and Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu lead the field in the men's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

They cruised past the halfway mark in 1:04:34 and 25km in 1:17:01 with Adams sticking to the lead by a second on both occasions.

Kiplangat, the Ugandan, sprung to the front after the water station right after the 25km mark pulling Simbu and Githae along as the other three dropped.

Kiplangat, Githae and Simbu exchanged the leads for a moment before the other pack joined them right after the 27km.