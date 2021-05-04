Hope for local sprinters as team bags three medals

From left: Mark Otieno, Elijah Onkware, Mike Mokamba and Hesborn Ochieng celebrate after winning silver medal in the 4x200m men's relay during the World Athletics Relays Championship in Silesia, Poland on May 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Rose Wachuka | Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rose Wachuka, who is the Director of Coordination and Liaison at the Sports ministry, told Nation Sport here that the team has seamlessly, with mechanisms of  assessing progress ahead of the games in Nairobi.
  • “The Organising Committee has excellent chemistry which is crucial for the success of the event. We have created a system of collaborative tools which we keep monitoring from time to time. Our goal is to deliver a flawless championship,” said Wachuka.
  • Her assistants are Bernice Macharia and Caesar Handa.

In Silesia, Poland

