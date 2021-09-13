Homegirl Moraa ready for world champion Nakaayi

World Under-20 Athletics Championships men's 1,500m champion Vincent Keter (left) and 800m athlete Mary Moraa (right) pose with Absa Bank Kenya chief executive officer Jeremy Awori after the launch of this year's Kip Keino Classic at Ole Sereni Hotel on September 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Besides Keter and Kipsang, Ronald Kwemoi, the World Under-20 1,500m world record holder, and Boaz Kiprugut are the other Kenyans in the race.
  • Lemi Teddese, who failed to go past the semi-finals in 1,500m at Tokyo Olympics, World Under-20 1,500m silver medallist Wegene Addisu and Berhane Aregawi will lead Ethiopia’s quest.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa is out to stop World 800m champion Halima Nakaayi of Uganda during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

