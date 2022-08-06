Hoare pips Cheruiyot to Commonwealth Games 1,500m title

In Birmingham

It was the first time Kenya relinquished the title in 12 years, having won in three previous editions.“I expected this kind of competition by virtue of having a strong field but I am happy I got a medal,” said Cheruiyot, explaining that their rivals have improved over the distance and almost everyone is good in the last 100m.Read: Omanyala anchors Kenya's relay team to 4x100m final Cheruiyot said he was quite unlucky to lose on the line but noted that he is happy to be back from a nagging hamstring injury. “I was sixth at the World Championships but my body is coming up well,” said Cheruiyot.Cheruiyot explained that their plan was to have Kipsang take charge until the last 200m before he could move in. “We were to run a fast race but from 200m I started experiencing some lactic acid,” said Cheruiyot, who goes back to the drawing board to strategise for next year’ World Athletics Championships in Budapest.