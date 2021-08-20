History-girl Wawira targets 'memorable' Paralympics bow

Powerlifter Hellen Wawira Kariuki is just six days away from making history.

When the bronze medallist at the 2015 All Africa Games in Congo takes to the stage at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Japan on August 26, she will become the first Kenyan female powerlifter to ever compete at the Games.

And she is determined to make her first appearance at the big stage a memorable one.

“I am very happy to get the opportunity (to compete at the Paralympics). Of course I am a bit under pressure because all eyes will be on me but it is something I know that I will deal with. It will be tough because I will be competing with the best in the world but I will do my best,” said Wawira, who is the world number two in the under-41 kilogrammes category.

She will depart for Japan on Saturday - being the first athlete among the nine in Team Kenya to jet out for the Tokyo Games that will be held from August 24 to September 5.

A section of the Kenya National Paralympics Committee’ officials had last Thursday flown out for the Games.

Wawira, who took up powerlifting in 2014, qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics thanks to a bipartite commission invitation.

The powerlifter from Embu said that going by her improvement in training thus far, her target in Japan is to lift 95kg.

“If I compare my performance now and when I was training at home, I can say that I have improved a lot because I have been managing 80kg in eight rates. At home, I could only manage 80kgs in four rates. If by God’s grace I manage 95kg in Tokyo, I will be so proud of myself,” she said.