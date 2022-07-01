History as young Chepng'etich meets qualifying mark in long jump

South Rift’s Winny Chepng’etich on Friday made history as the first woman to qualify in field event for any World Athletics Championships.

Chepng’etich entered the annals of history when she won her long jump final jumping 6.20m during the trials for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Chepng’etich, 18, saved the best for last, scaling 6.20 metres in her third and final jump to win beating the qualifying standard of 6.10m.

Chepng’etich, handled by former national long jump champion, Caroline Kola, posted 6.04m, 5.89m and 5.90m in the qualifying event.

Then she scaled 5.94 in her first jump of the final, missed the second before going for the decisive jump to beat Martha Nyabuto from Nairobi with 5.19m and Nyanza North’s Daisy Achieng in 4.46m.

Chepng’etich finished 12th in triple jump during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships last year in Nairobi.

Kenya only managed to have representatives in field events at the 2017 World Under-18 Athletics Championships and 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championships by virtue of being the hosts.

Kenya has not qualified any woman in field events through a competitive process.

Interestingly, Chepng’etich only moved to long jump from triple jump when Kenyan juniors toured Miramas, France for training in April to May this year.

In fact, Chepng’etich posted personal best 5.72m to win the Epreuves Ouvertes meeting at Stade Municipal, in France on May 1 during the training in France.

“I went into the training in Miramas in triple jump but our handlers there told me that I could do well in long jump,” said Chepng’etich, who described it as a dream come true.

Chepng’ etich, who completed her form four at Kericho Day last year, said that she improved further in her long jump when she moved to Nairobi in May to join Kola.

“I didn’t have the speed on the runway but the drills and speed work in Miramas worked magic. I didn’t have a coach in Kericho but coach Kola came in handy to firm it up with hurdle jumps, gym sessions and speed work,” explained Chepng’etich.

Chepng’etich said that she didn’t have enough sleep or even breakfast on Friday because of anxiety.

“My athlete didn’t have power in her legs and I had to work on that with light weights, hurdle jumps and sprint board training,” said Kola, adding that Chepng’etich can even jump as far as 6.50m.