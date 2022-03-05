History as Gathimba bags bronze in World Walk Racing Championships

Samuel Gathimba

Samuel Gathimba after claiming bronze at the World Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman on March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • This is Kenya’s first ever medal at the event.

Kenya's veteran race walker Samuel Gathimba on Saturday made history after winning bronze in the men's 20km at the World Athletics Walk Racing Team Championships in Muscat, Oman.

