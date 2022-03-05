History as Gathimba bags bronze in World Walk Racing Championships

Kenya's veteran race walker Samuel Gathimba on Saturday made history after winning bronze in the men's 20km at the World Athletics Walk Racing Team Championships in Muscat, Oman.

This is Kenya’s first ever medal at the event.

Gathimba, who now boasts of seven medals on the international scene including being a gold medallist at the African Championships in 2016 and 2018, came third behind Japanese duo Toshikazu Yamanishi na Li Maocuo who took gold and silver respectively.

The 34-year-old, who clinched bronze during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, took to the roads for the 20km race a day after World Under-20 10,000m champion Heristone Wanyonyi finished fourth in 10km in a new national Under-20 record of 45:10 minutes.

African Games 20km walk queen Emily Ngii finished 19th in the women’s contest on Friday in her season best time of one hours, 42:39 minutes.

Meanwhile, Wanyonyi believes he would have triumphed in his category had the course been flat.