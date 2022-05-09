Heroic welcome for Uhuru Classic Marathon third-place finisher

The inaugural Nairobi City Marathon second runner up Sharon Cherop Monday afternoon received heroic welcome after she landed in Eldoret Sh2.87 million richer.

Ms Cherop, 38, the 2012 Boston Marathon champion, clocked 2:29:37 behind race winner Agnes Barsosio, who finished the 42km race in a time of 2:24:45 to pocket Sh6.9million with Shyline Jepkorir coming in second in 2:29:04.

But nothing had prepared Ms Cherop for the surprise welcome after her staff tricked her not to head straight home but pass by the shop and sign a cheque for a supplier at her ‘Beauty smiles cosmetics shop’.

She had planned to go straight to her Eldoret home for a rest following her exploits in the race dubbed Uhuru classic.

“It is a big surprise for me. One of the accountants called beseeching me that I should spare time even if I was tired to go and sign a cheque because one of the suppliers had become impatient,” said Ms Cherop at her beauty shop in Eldoret town.

Oblivious to her, the staff and customers had organised a celebration complete with cake and revered Kalenjin ornamental plants locally known as ‘sinendet’ to welcome her.

“I am so happy and excited about the surprise. I came to the shop to sign the cheque and dash home only to be confronted by customers and staff singing praises before cutting a cake to cap it all. I will endeavor to always value them as I have always done,” she said.

The marathoner said the customers and her staff have been supporting her throughout in the business especially during the height of Covid-19 global pandemic.

“The gesture they have extended to me is very warm. They have given me ample time for training and motherhood and I really appreciate them and I will continue treating them even better,” she said.

She said that the win was a great achievement because it was her major race after maternity leave.

“Coming back from maternity leave and placing third in the marathon was a great achievement to me and I owe it all to God and my twin sons who inspired my win. I will now concentrate on training and I will not participate in other races for now until next season,” she said.

Ms Cherop said maternity leave had made her concentrate so much on motherhood making her to add a lot of weight, which she has thoroughly worked and reduced from 66 to 44 kilograms.

The cosmetic shop manager Joseph Kemboi said they were elated by her win and they decided to surprise her.