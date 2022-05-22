Hellen Obiri reigns supreme in Great Manchester Run

Hellen Obiri wins KDF Cross Country

World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) senior women cross country title at the Moi Air Base on January 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri Sunday won the Great Manchester Run in the United Kingdom.

Obiri bagged victory after crossing the line in 30 minutes and 15 seconds ahead of Great Britain’s Eilish Mccolgan, who timed 30:19 as Kenya's Ruth Chepng’etich finished third after clocking 30:29.

The men’s race was won by New Zealand’s Jake Robertson, who has been training and living in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

He timed 28:06 ahead of Australia’s Jack Rayner (28:16) and Antonio Abadaia (28:22) who were placed second and third respectively.

Elsewhere in the Iten 15km road race, Bernard Kipkurui timed 44:29.0 to win ahead of Weldon Lang’at (44:40.0) while Charles Tosei (44:50.1).

The women category saw Uganda’s Commonwealth 10,000m champion Stella Chesang beat the locals after crossing the line in 51:07.0 ahead of Rachael Chebet, who clocked 51:10.9, while Zena Cheptoo was third in 51:32.9.

Chesang, who lives in Iten, said that she was using the race to prepare for the World Championships slated for July 15-24 in Eugene, USA and the Commonwealth Games due July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, Great Britain.

“I will also be defending my title in the Commonwealth Games and training in Iten has been a great experience for me,” she told Nation Sport.

The top 10 finishers in both races went home with cash prizes.

Selected Results

15km Men
1.    Bernard Kipkurui      44:29.0
2.    Weldon Lang’at         44:40.0
3.    Charles Tosei             44:50.1
4.    Felix Korir                  45:08.2
5.    Vincent Ng’etich        45:15.6

15km Women

1.    Stellah Chesang         51:07.9
2.    Racheal Chebet          51:10.9
3.    Zena Cheptoo            51:32.9
4.    Agnes Jeruto              51:34.0
5.    Sussy Jebet                 51:35.6

