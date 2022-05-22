Hellen Obiri reigns supreme in Great Manchester Run

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri Sunday won the Great Manchester Run in the United Kingdom.

Obiri bagged victory after crossing the line in 30 minutes and 15 seconds ahead of Great Britain’s Eilish Mccolgan, who timed 30:19 as Kenya's Ruth Chepng’etich finished third after clocking 30:29.

The men’s race was won by New Zealand’s Jake Robertson, who has been training and living in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

He timed 28:06 ahead of Australia’s Jack Rayner (28:16) and Antonio Abadaia (28:22) who were placed second and third respectively.

Elsewhere in the Iten 15km road race, Bernard Kipkurui timed 44:29.0 to win ahead of Weldon Lang’at (44:40.0) while Charles Tosei (44:50.1).

The women category saw Uganda’s Commonwealth 10,000m champion Stella Chesang beat the locals after crossing the line in 51:07.0 ahead of Rachael Chebet, who clocked 51:10.9, while Zena Cheptoo was third in 51:32.9.

Chesang, who lives in Iten, said that she was using the race to prepare for the World Championships slated for July 15-24 in Eugene, USA and the Commonwealth Games due July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, Great Britain.

“I will also be defending my title in the Commonwealth Games and training in Iten has been a great experience for me,” she told Nation Sport.

The top 10 finishers in both races went home with cash prizes.

Selected Results

15km Men

1. Bernard Kipkurui 44:29.0

2. Weldon Lang’at 44:40.0

3. Charles Tosei 44:50.1

4. Felix Korir 45:08.2

5. Vincent Ng’etich 45:15.6

15km Women