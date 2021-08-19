Heartbreak for Kenyan girls in 800m heats

Sheila Chepkosgei

Kenya's Sheila Chepkosgei reacts after winning the women's 800m heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has not won a medal in the women's 800m since Margaret Nyairera's victory in 2014 Eugene.
  • During the opening day on Wednesday, Kenya's 4x400m mixed relay team was also disqualified for lane infringement.

Kenya will not have representation in the women’s 800m semi-finals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.