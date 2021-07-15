Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Hard at work, young Kibet aims to fill Zakayo’s shoes

Levy Kibet

Levy Kibet trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County on July 16, 2021.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He will team up with Benson Kiplangat in 5,000m race in the global event which has attracted more than 120 member federations.

After making the Kenyan team for the 2020 World Under-20 Championships in the trials held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, two weeks ago, Levy Kibet has stepped up training in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.