Half Marathon runners to get Uhuru Classic Marathon party started

Half marathon (21km) contestants will be privileged to hit the Nairobi Expressway first when the inaugural Uhuru Classic City Marathon goes down on Sunday in the capital.

The race will gun off at 7.30am from the Nyayo National Stadium before the competitors pour on to the Nairobi Expressway heading towards Ole Sereni Hotel.

The full marathon (42km) will start at 8am followed by the 10km event at 9am. The 5km fun run will get underway at 9.30am.

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei disclosed Tuesday that preparations for the Uhuru Classic are in top gear with rehearsals set for Friday and Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tuwei said that 200 technical officials and 400 volunteers will participate in the one-day event.

"We are all set for one of the greatest experiences in the capital and we urge Kenyans to register in numbers," said Tuwei after he chaired the organising committee meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

"The route has been confirmed and secured," said Tuwei after a session with stakeholders from Athletics Kenya, security team, Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Nairobi Metropolitan Services ( NMS) and Golazo Sports, the race organiser.

Tuwei said that over 2,000 participants including over 20 elites had registered by Tuesday with the medals and running numbers having arrived from Europe.

A huge entry of 20 athletes from Ethiopia have signed for the men and women's marathon.

The event has also attracted participants from Eritrea, Uganda, Uzbekistan and South Sudan.

"I have just met the medical and anti-doping teams that will handle the event besides the sponsors," explained Tuwei, adding that there will be no parking of vehicles at the venue of the event.

Tuwei said that they have secured some open grounds near the venue for parking. "We shall disclose them when we announce the roads that will be closed or affected during the event in our final press conference on Friday," said Tuwei.

Registration for the races will close at 6.30am on Sunday. Only physical registration will be done on Sunday since the online registration will close on Saturday.

Full marathon (42km) attracts an entry fee of Sh1,500 while half marathon (21km) Sh1,200 with those for 10km race Sh1,000. Entry fee for the 5km fun run that is the only one without prize money is Sh500.

The organisers have set aside $389,500 (about ShSh44.8m) as prize money, making the road race the richest in Africa.

The top 20 finishers in men and women races that will start and finish at Nyayo National Stadium, will share $370,000 (Sh42.55m).

The men’s and women’s winner will each pocket $60,000 (Sh6.9m) in prize money with the second-placed athletes in each of the categories going home $35,000 (Sh4.02m) richer.

Those finishing third will pocket $25,000 (Sh2.875m) each with the fourth and fifth-placed athletes getting $12,500 (Sh1.44m) and $10,000 (Sh1.15m) respectively.

Some 33km of the route will be run on the new Nairobi Expressway with the rest on some of the iconic streets in the city.

A number of Ethiopian and Eritrean athletes have signed up for the marathon race including experienced Sisay Mekonnen Jisa, Abraham Girma Bekele and Alemu Gemechu from Ethiopia, and Eritrea's Okubay Tsegay.