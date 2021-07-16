Prime

Gulleys and stray goats: How Zeddy Jesire picked up jumping

Zeddy Jesire

Zeddy Jesire, who qualified to represent Kenya in the long jump and high jump events in the coming World Under-20 Championships, jumps over a gulley on July 9, 2021 at Okwononin village, Baringo North Sub-County of Baringo County, which developed due to continued soil erosion.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Sharon Resian

What you need to know:

  • After beating her team mate in a tie-break at the national trials to win the high jump, budding  athlete is determined to break new barriers in field events
  • She picked up jumping in the unlikeliest of places. While herding goats in the fields,the animals would stray, forcing her to run after them in the rugged terrain in Barwesa. With time, she learnt to jump across deep gulleys and trenches left behind by severe soil erosion, and has qualified unbeaten to represent Kenya in two events - long jump and high jump - at next month’s World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi

Mark the name Zeddy Jesire. When stories of new stars who have risen through the ranks in Kenyan athletics is told, the young girl from Baringo County is sure to be up there with the best.

