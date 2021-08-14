Guatemalan duo eyes solid run at Kasarani Stadium

Guatemalans Bryan Alexander Matias Ortiz and Glendy Teletor Jeremino are eyeing a top-10 finish in the women’s 10,000 metres race walk at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships slated for August 18-22 in Nairobi.

Matias, who won men’s Under-20 10km race walk in the Pan American Race Walk Cup, told Nation Sport he draws inspiration from his compatriot Erick Bernabe Barrondo Garcia.

Barrondo, who competes in the 20 kilometres walk and 50 kilometre walk competitions, is Guatamela’s first and only Olympic medalist. He won the men’s 20km silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Matias, who started walk race at the age of 14 just two years ago and has a personal best of 41 minutes, 04.38 seconds, on Friday said: “I am expecting stiff competition at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships from walkers from China and Russia. However, my target is to complete the race and to be among the best 10 walkers.”

Army officer Teletor,19, also singled out walkers from China as her main rivals.

“The Japanese also have good walkers. My aim is to complete my event in the top-10 bracket,” said Teletor who boasts of PB of 49 minutes, 13.7 seconds in 10,000m Race Walk.

The two train under Walk Race Coach Carlos Ortiz who reiterated a top-10 target and noted that they were happy to compete this year after the coronavirus outbreak forced many competitions to be stopped in 2020.