Guatemalan duo eyes solid run at Kasarani Stadium

Bryan Matias

Guatemala’s walk race athlete Bryan Matias on August 13,2021 in Nairobi.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Matias, who won men’s Under-20 10km race walk in the Pan American Race Walk Cup, told Nation Sport he draws inspiration from his compatriot Erick Bernabe Barrondo Garcia
  • Matias, who started walk race at the age of 14 just two years ago and has a personal best of 41 minutes, 04.38 seconds
  • Army officer Teletor,19, also singled out walkers from China as her main rivals

Guatemalans Bryan Alexander Matias Ortiz and Glendy Teletor Jeremino are eyeing a top-10 finish in the women’s 10,000 metres race walk at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships slated for August 18-22 in Nairobi.

