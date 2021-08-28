Greed fuelling doping menace, says Ethiopian athletics boss Tulu

Derartu Tulu

Ethiopia Athletics Federation President Derartu Tulu. She became the first African woman to win gold medal at the Olympics when she triumphed in the 10,000m final at the 1992 Games in Barcelona. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Derartu's view, use of performance-enhancing substances is not only unethical but also gives the user unfair advantage over the clean athletes
  • The Athletics Integrity Unit has grouped Ethiopia in Category ‘A’ which has countries where doping is most rampant
  • Derartu is happy that athletes from East Africa perform well in middle and long distance races but insists they should extend their dominance to field events

If you walk along the streets of Ethiopian capital city Addis Ababa and ask upcoming female runners whom their role model is, the answer will most likely be Derartu Tulu.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.